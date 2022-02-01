FC Dallas signs Alan Velasco to a Young Designated Player contract

The wait is finally over.

FC Dallas has signed winger Alan Velasco as a Young Designated Player for a club-record fee from Independiente. The Argentine winger signed a four-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season. Velasco will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Various reports in South America, including TyC Sports, Mati Martinez and CL Merlo, report the agreed-upon fee is around $7 million. We discussed the rumor last month as the two sides were still negotiating the transfer fee.

The 19-year old has eight goals and 10 assists in 69 professional appearances with Independiente. He spent his entire soccer career in Argentina’s first-division side Club Atlético Independiente. He joined the Independiente Academy in 2012 and moved up to the first team in 2019 at 16 years old.

Velasco made his professional debut in the second leg of Copa Sudamericana on May 28, 2019 against Colombia’s Águilas Doradas, playing against current FC Dallas winger Jáder Obrian. He’s scored 10 goals and recorded 10 assists in 71 appearances across all competitions. He recently appeared in two Torneo de Verano matches and scored two goals in the 3-1 win against Talleres Córdoba.

He can play on either wing or centrally, something that gives new manager Nico Estevez a lot of flexibility.

Internationally, Velasco has been called up to Argentina’s youth national teams, including the U-15 and U-17 squads. He was part of the U-17 team that won the South American U-17 Championship in 2019.

What do you make of this deal for FC Dallas? Excited to see them spend big on their roster for a change? Let us know below.