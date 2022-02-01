The preseason is about to really pick up some steam here as FC Dallas gets set to have their first scrimmage today in Florida (sorry folks, no word on a stream for this one, it is preseason so the club isn’t actually obligated to do anything in that department). Hopefully, we will have some updates following that game.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas puts emphasis on athlete well-being with new Player Care department | The Striker Texas

This really feels like one of those things that you have to wonder why it wasn't a 'thing' before now. Good on FCD to make it happen though as mental health does need to be prioritized.

// MLS //

Deadline day roundup: What to know about MLS transfer deals & targets | MLSSoccer.com

The busy month of transfers for MLS out had a few final ones that were still pretty big.

Source: LA Galaxy finalizing deal to sign former Bayern, Brazil winger Douglas Costa | MLSSoccer.com

I know I said it before either on this space or Twitter, but this move feels very on-brand for the Galaxy. And not in a good way to me.

Colorado Rapids transfer defender Auston Trusty to Arsenal | MLSSoccer.com

While most of us were waiting on the Matt Turner move to Arsenal, this one seemingly came out of nowhere yesterday. It feels like Colorado has almost gutted their roster this winter with moves like this.

Toronto FC complete Salcedo-Soteldo swap deal - Waking The Red

The former RSL Homegrown is now Toronto's newest DP as they complete a swap with Tigres.

George Bello completes transfer to Arminia Bielefeld - Dirty South Soccer

The winter of big moves for young MLS players continues with Bello going to Germany.

Nashville in the West and Charlotte in the East | US Soccer Players

Nashville moving back to the Western Conference this season makes for some interesting storylines.

MLS Next Pro team rosters can have 24 pro players, 11 amateurs | ESPNFC

MLS has released its roster guidelines in advance of the debut of its new developmental league, MLS Next Pro, which will begin play next month.

// USMNT //

Honduras bounceback job: Another gut check for Gregg Berhalter & USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, the game against Honduras is now certainly a must-win for the USMNT.

Gregg Berhalter's system, positional play & why Canada are better than the USMNT right now | MLSSoccer.com

I have to agree with Doyle here, the Canadians are the better team at the moment in the region and the USMNT have a ways to go to catch back up to them.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Honduras - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT closes out the international window against a Central American foe who has struggled a lot during qualifying.