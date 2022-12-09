Toyota Stadium to Host 2023 SheBelieves Cup Final Doubleheader

Toyota Stadium in Frisco will host the final doubleheader of the eighth annual SheBelieves Cup, on Feb. 22, with Canada facing Japan at 3 PM CT, followed by the U.S. Women’s National Team’s match against Brazil at 6 PM CT.

The USWNT returns to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for its ninth match there and first since the finale of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, where the USA downed Iceland 5-0 on Feb. 23.

The USA, Brazil, Japan, and Canada will use this tournament as important World Cup preparation before the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup next summer.

The SheBelieves Cup is part of U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative to inspire and empower women and girls to achieve their goals in sport and beyond. The six-game tournament was first played in 2016. The USA won the inaugural edition and France took top honors in 2017. The USA won again in 2018, and England finished first in 2019, but the USA returned to the top of the podium in 2020, the first title for Andonovski, and took top honors in both 2021 and 2022.

