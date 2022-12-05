The World Cup run is done and dusted here. Jesus Ferreira got his first minutes with the USMNT in their loss to Holland on Saturday. And while it wasn’t what we wanted for him in this tournament (only playing 45 minutes), it was an experience we hope he can build off of here going into 2023.

// FC Dallas //

Reports: FC Dallas looking to move Jara, re-sign Reynolds - Big D Soccer

Last week, we had a pair of rumors that could really do a number on this club’s roster. While one seems plausible, the other, probably not so much right now.

The drones are back! FC Dallas' stadium experience continues evolution after 2022 growth | The Striker

After one of the strongest seasons in recent memory in the community, FCD's marketing team is hoping to take more steps forward.

// MLS //

MLS sanctions LA Galaxy, Chris Klein for rule-breaking 2019 signing of Cristian Pavón - The Athletic

I have to wonder now, are other clubs going to get these sort of sanctions? I am kind of pulling for it with teams like Atlanta or Toronto.

LA Galaxy hit with major sanctions over breaking roster rules - LAG Confidential

The big part of this outside of the fine is that they can’t transfer any new players in from outside of MLS in 2023.

Three MLS teams in the mix for USMNT defender Aaron Long | Pro Soccer Wire

A new report doesn’t have FC Dallas in the running for Aaron Long, which makes you wonder if they’re getting closer to retaining Matt Hedges here.

Craig Waibel intends to be more active loaning players - Sounder At Heart

I’ve always thought that the teams that figure out the loan market for their young players the most, end up having more success in the long run (both for club and player).

Explaining the Columbus Crew’s decisions to move on from Pedro Santos, Derrick Etienne Jr., Artur - Massive Report

The Black & Gold made some difficult choices when it came to some key players this offseason. But they were calculated moves.

// World Cup //

USMNT left pondering missed World Cup opportunity: “It's going to hurt for a while” | MLSSoccer.com

From disappointment can come success. Maybe that is how things will go for this young US group as they now begin the build toward 2026.

USMNT can’t solve Netherlands’ tactical wrinkle in Word Cup elimination | MLSSoccer.com

The US couldn’t figure out how to get around Holland’s defense or midfield enough to get quality chances on goal. Holland on the other hand waited for their moments and took them as any good team would.

Three takeaways as USA suffer World Cup exit against Netherlands | MLSSoccer.com

I will say though, Holland might be my team to watch for now that they have knocked the US out of this one.

Assessing the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup: ‘I think we’ve shown that we can be giants’ - The Athletic

I think this tournament did what it was supposed to do for this young group, set the stage for a magical run in 2026.

Qatar’s World Cup stadiums ranked — and the winner is not the big tent one - The Athletic

While it is hard to rank stadiums that you haven’t personally been to, I do enjoy these ranking lists on World Cup venues when they come out. I wouldn’t have gone with the top one on this list but I’m also not in Qatar to experience it myself like this writer.

Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands are a tactical outlier at this World Cup - The Athletic

Louis van Gaal’s approach at this tournament is very familiar to anyone who watched his Netherlands side at the 2014 World Cup.

2022 World Cup: USA 1-3 Netherlands - Faulty defending and missed chances eliminate the Americans - Stars and Stripes FC

The US proved a lot of things in this tournament and running out of gas against Holland appeared to be one of them.