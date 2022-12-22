FC Dallas Signs Defender Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro

FC Dallas has signed right back Geovane Jesus from Brazil’s second-division side Cruzeiro through the 2026 season with a club option for the 2027 season as part of the MLS U-22 Initiative. Jesus will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“Geovane has the right profile of a very athletic right back who’s very aggressive and outstanding in transition,” technical director André Zanotta said in a press release issued by FC Dallas. “It was a position we needed, and we’ve been following Geovane for some time, and we made it happen.”

We discussed this move a couple of weeks back when it was still in a rumor stage. That link will have some video of Jesus and what he can bring to the club in 2023.

The 21-year old joins FC Dallas following a season with Cruzeiro. He appeared in 40 matches across all competitions and helped Cruzeiro get promoted to Campeonato Série A for the 2023 season. He made his debut for the Brazilian club on April 25, 2022, after being subbed in the 42nd minute. He also scored two goals and two assists in 1,479 minutes played. Before joining Cruzeiro through the youth system in 2020, Jesus played for the Paraná Soccer Technical Center (PSTC), Palmeiras and FC Alverca’s academies.

Quick Thoughts

This is the first U-22 guy to get a long-term deal with FC Dallas after the first two stabs at this new roster slot didn’t really pan out the way most had hoped they would. Right back is a spot that FCD needed some depth in, and this certainly helps fill that void.

The big question will be how his game progresses in MLS from Brazil’s second division and if he can push incumbent starter Ema Twumasi for playing time early on in this season or if we’re going to be waiting for him to appear down the line in USOC or Leagues Cup games.

The other question I have about him is if he can play on either side of the pitch and be a back up to Marco Farfan. Time will tell on that one, but one thing is clear, the club still needs to address its center back depth issues. That has to be the next big signing this winter.

What do you make of this signing? Let us know below.