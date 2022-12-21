Five FC Dallas road trips worth taking in 2023

Yesterday we began planning ahead for 2023 with the release of the full schedule for FC Dallas. As the schedule dropped, we were given several great options for road trips in the new year. I know for myself, and I look forward to figuring out how to attend some of these road trips.

Here are the top road trips worth taking in 2023:

LAFC - Banc of California Stadium - March 25

I think I heard on maybe six or seven occasions in 2022 that a game at Banc of California is an absolute must. The environment is impressive, the scenery is iconic, and it doesn’t hurt that LAFC has some of the biggest names in MLS. This early-season game will be intriguing as both teams will be figuring out things in the first few weeks of the new season.

Inter Miami - DRV PNK Stadium - April 8

Personally, I’ve never been to Miami. Hell, my only trips to Florida have been to Orlando when I was much younger, so this instantly became an intriguing one for me when the schedule dropped yesterday. I know this is a temporary venue of sorts for Miami, but if this is the future home to Lionel Messi (there is no chance in hell he’ll be with Miami in April, but one can dream, right?), it has to be a date circled on the calendar.

Austin FC - Q2 Stadium - May 13 & June 21

Games in Houston are played out, so let’s focus on games in Austin. I think the rivalry with Austin FC is really set to explode this year, and with two games at Q2 Stadium, the intensity will only get bigger between these two sides too.

Philadelphia Union - Subaru Park - August 20

Games against Eastern Conference opponents are starting to get fewer and further between these days, but this late-season trip to Philly on the heels of the Leagues Cup will be fun. FCD hasn’t done well at Subaru Park over the years, but this one should offer plenty between the two sides with much to prove in 2023.

St. Louis - CITYPARK - August 30

is the heart of our district, where sport will intersect with art, architecture, culture and technology. The spirit of a new St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/i5KqFNXQnx — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) October 25, 2022

Anytime there is a new team, let alone a new stadium in MLS, you have to have it on the list. If you haven’t seen the stadium in St. Louis, do yourself a favor and check it out. The minute this stadium opened, I immediately began saying I needed to see it in person. This is a good chance here, even if it is a midweek game in the late stages of summer.

What road games are you most excited about in 2023? Let us know which ones you are planning to attend below.