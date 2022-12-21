The schedule has dropped for next season and now we can fill out our weekends from February to October with soccer games either in Frisco or at a bar when FC Dallas is on the road. We’ll dive into some games we’re looking forward to later today, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

2023 full schedule revealed for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

There are several intriguing games on the calendar for next season with trips to New York, Miami and LA that could be fun to go to.

5 FC Dallas Games You Don't Want to Miss in 2023 | FC Dallas

Here are five games worth circling on the calendar, including a couple of Copa Tejas games.

MLS veteran forward Tesho Akindele announces retirement | MLSSoccer.com

Our old pal Tesho decided to retire from professional soccer yesterday. I think he’s got bigger and better plans for his next career though with how he is always talking about housing and economics.

// MLS //

MLS schedule announced: 10 must-watch games in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Naturally, the league picks out a bunch of rivalry games to highlight but at least there is one FCD game on the list.

The Superdraft is Dead, Long Live the Superdraft — American Soccer Analysis

The SuperDraft doesn't carry the same weight that it once did for the league but if you can find that diamond in the rough, it does work out well for you.

2023 MLS Mock SuperDraft: Predicting who teams pick in Round 1 | MLSSoccer.com

No surprise here to see FCD listed as selecting a center back in this draft today.

2023 MLS SuperDraft top prospects by position | MLSSoccer.com

If you need a bit of a big board to get through the draft this evening, this is a good place to start.

LA Galaxy: 6 Must-see matches in 2023 - LAG Confidential

I do find it interesting to see when FC Dallas appears on lists like this when the new schedules drop each year. But hey, we’re a must-watch team to someone!

Nicolás “Cacha” Acevedo loaned to Esporte Clube Bahia from NYCFC - Hudson River Blue

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder helped NYCFC win silverware since joining the club in 2020.