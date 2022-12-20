2023 full schedule revealed for FC Dallas

It is that time once again to mark your calendars! Today, Major League Soccer revealed the full 2023 schedule. FC Dallas will see their 34-game slate take off on Saturday, February 25, 2023, when they host Minnesota United.

Below is the full schedule:

2023 FC Dallas Schedule Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time Friday, Feb. 25 MINNESOTA UNITED 7:30 PM Friday, March 4 LA GALAXY 7:30 PM Friday, March 11 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC 4:00 PM Friday, March 18 SPORTING KANSAS CITY 7:30 PM Friday, March 25 at LAFC 9:30 PM Friday, April 1 PORTLAND TIMBERS 7:30 PM Friday, April 08 at Inter Miami CF 6:30 PM Friday, April 15 REAL SALT LAKE 7:30 PM Friday, April 22 at New York City FC 6:30 PM Saturday, April 30 at Minnesota United 8:00 PM Friday, May 6 ST. LOUIS CITY SC 7:30 PM Friday, May 13 at Austin FC 7:30 PM Tuesday, May 17 VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 7:30 PM Friday, May 20 HOUSTON DYNAMO FC 7:30 PM Friday, May 27 at San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 PM Tuesday, May 31 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 PM Friday, June 3 NASHVILLE SC 7:30 PM Saturday, June 11 at Portland Timbers 9:00 PM Tuesday, June 21 at Austin FC 7:30 PM Friday, July 1 LAFC 7:30 PM Monday, July 4 D.C. UNITED 7:30 PM Friday, July 8 at Colorado Rapids 8:30 PM Friday, July 15 at Seattle Sounders FC 9:30 PM July 19 MLS All-Star Game TBD July 21 – Aug. 29 Leagues Cup TBD Saturday, Aug. 20 at Philadelphia Union 6:30 PM Friday, Aug. 26 AUSTIN FC 7:30 PM Tuesday, Aug. 30 at St. Louis City SC 7:30 PM SATURDAY, SEPT. 2 ATLANTA UNITED 7:30 PM SATURDAY, SEPT. 16 SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 7:30 PM Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 PM SATURDAY, SEPT. 23 COLUMBUS 7:30 PM Saturday, Sept. 30 at Houston Dynamo FC 7:30 PM Tuesday, Oct. 4 COLORADO RAPIDS 7:30 PM Friday, Oct. 7 SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES 7:30 PM Friday, Oct. 21 at LA Galaxy TBD

Schedule Notes:

Consistent start times - Due to the new streaming agreement with Apple, the start times for games across the entire season is very consistent, with most games starting around the 7 or 8pm hour during the season. Dallas has 24 matches on Saturday in 2023, with 14 of those at Toyota Stadium. FCD will play six matches on Wednesday, three on Sunday and one on Tuesday.

Block off the summer for the Leagues Cup - FC Dallas will pause MLS play from July 21 to August 19. More details on who FCD will play/host in the Leagues Cup will be announced later.

Copa Tejas - Dallas plays Austin FC three times in 2023, whereas they’ll play Houston twice. Two of the games against Austin will be at Q2 Stadium, so Copa Tejas will certainly run through Austin this season.

Limited games against Eastern Conference teams - Due to the larger footprint of the league, games against cross-conference rivals are becoming more limited as we go along here. Dallas will play at Miami, New York City FC, and Philadelphia. They’ll host Columbus, Nashville, D.C. United and Atlanta United.

International windows - MLS will pause during the October and November FIFA international windows.

St. Louis joins Western Conference - With the addition of St. Louis CITY SC to the Western Conference, there are now 29 MLS teams. Nashville SC will rejoin the Eastern Conference bringing the total of Eastern Conference teams to 15 and Western Conference teams to 14.

What games are you looking forward to the most? Are there any road trips that you are planning? Let’s discuss it all below.