There are a couple of big offseason calendar items to get through before we get to Christmas this weekend. Today, we’ll learn the schedule and tomorrow will be the SuperDraft. After that, things will likely go quiet again until the New Year. Yeah, it is hard to believe but we’re just a couple of weeks away from 2023.

Truth be told, there isn’t much going on at the moment around the league so today’s links are fairly light.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas’ 2023 SuperDraft Needs and Strategy - Big D Soccer

A December draft presents some unique opportunities for the club to add depth. Here are some ways the club could approach the draft tomorrow and some areas they need to target if they do.

Previewing FC Dallas' 2023 MLS SuperDraft | FC Dallas

In a way, this draft is more about adding some talent to North Texas SC than it is to FCD in 2023.

Thank You, Matt Hedges | FC Dallas

We had to do this last year with Ryan Hollingshead but this one feels even tougher to do with Hedges. But soccer, like any sport, is also a business and it is understanding that things like this happen. Hopefully, Toronto is on the schedule this season for FCD and they come to Frisco so the club can properly honor Hedges.

Toronto FC signs veteran MLS defender Matt Hedges - Waking The Red

Toronto fans should get excited about this one as Hedges signs a TAM deal.

// MLS //

MLS SuperDraft 2023 presented by adidas Eligible Player List | MLSSoccer.com

One of these guys could be picked by FC Dallas tomorrow evening. That is unless they trade away their first round slot and opt to just pick in the second or third round. We’ll see.

2023 Generation adidas class announced | MLSSoccer.com

Normally, I would say to get excited about one of these guys coming to Dallas but when FCD picks so late in the first round, its a bit unlikely one will slip that far.