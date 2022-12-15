FC Dallas Defender Marco Farfan Signs New Deal

One of the unsung heroes of the 2022 season for FC Dallas has been given a well-deserved contract extension today. FC Dallas left back Marco Farfan has signed a new three-year contract with club option for the 2026 season.

Farfan earned $225,000 for the club in 2022, but appeared on the team’s supplemental roster (at least according to the league’s website), meaning his salary didn’t count against the salary cap. It will be interesting to see what kind of salary bump he earned with this extension and if he gets moved into the senior roster for 2023.

The 24-year old joined FC Dallas in February 2022 following a trade with LAFC for former club legend Ryan Hollingshead. He scored his first MLS goal in the 4-1 win against San Jose Earthquakes on August 13 and recorded three assists in a career-high of 32 regular season appearances for Dallas.

Farfan was a major part of the defensive turnaround from 2021 to 2022 after joining the club from LAFC. He played more minutes than any other outfield player in 2022 for FC Dallas and helped a defense concede the fewest goals in the Western Conference with 37— 19 fewer than the previous season.

His passing was a big reason for the jump in the quality of play for the FC Dallas defense in 2022. According to Spectrum Stats, Farfan was near the top of almost every passing category.

What do you make of the club giving Farfan an extension? Let us know below.