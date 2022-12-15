The World Cup final is now set as France and Argentina will battle it out this weekend to see who is the top dog in soccer. On the MLS front, the offseason is picking up more steam again as clubs are back to making moves left and right as they get ready for the 2023 season.

// FC Dallas //

Ranking FC Dallas’ 17 Designated Players - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas has had some success using the DP tag over the years but they’ve also swung and missed a lot too.

// MLS //

Eastern Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

I do appreciate these kinds of lists that get put out by conferences. There were a couple of surprises for me on this one for the Eastern Conference teams.

Transfer needs: What Eastern Conference clubs must address this winter | MLSSoccer.com

And sticking with the Eastern Conference teams, here are some moves that each of them needs to make this winter.

10 players MLS teams should scout from the World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Will any of these guys make their way to MLS? Eh, probably not right now but it is always fun to dream about those sorts of things.

Major League Soccer’s free agency period is becoming the story | US Soccer Players

Free agency in MLS is really becoming an interesting story to watch in the offseason.

The 5 most interesting MLS offseason moves so far - Backheeled

The offseason had a little dry spell at the start of the World Cup but now that it is winding down, there have been some really fascinating moves.

Fredy Montero re-signs one-year contract with Sounders - Sounder At Heart

Seattle is keeping one of their key veterans for another season.

// World Cup //

£3.2m to Manchester City and £1.4m for Liverpool: Money paid by FIFA to clubs for players at World Cup - The Athletic

While there isn’t a mention of MLS clubs in this (it primarily looks at EPL clubs), it does seem like FC Dallas will get a little cash for sending Jesus Ferreira to Qatar.