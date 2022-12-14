Half of the World Cup final is set with Argentina making it look easy yesterday. Today, we’ll see if Morocco can continue their amazing run or if France is destined to make it to a second straight final.

// FC Dallas //

MLS NEXT Fest: FC Dallas U19 Academy Finishes Unbeaten Fall Season | FC Dallas

I missed this one late last week but it is good seeing the U19s doing well for FCD. Hopefully, we’ll see more of these guys with NTSC in 2023.

// MLS //

MLS on linear TV: FOX Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS reach multi-year deals | MLSSoccer.com

The new four-year deal goes through the next World Cup (which is also airing on Fox). No ESPN though, which is a bummer to see go away.

MLS agrees to 4-year TV deal with Fox Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN, RDS: How it supplements Apple contract - The Athletic

Here are some more details on this new TV deal with Fox (and others) and how it will complement the Apple deal.

FC Cincinnati reject significant bid from Chivas for Brandon Vazquez | MLSSoccer.com

I think we’ll see Vazquez stay around Cincinnati for a little while this season but I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see some Liga MX side make a better offer after the Leagues Cup.

CF Montréal acquire George Campbell in trade with Atlanta United | MLSSoccer.com

Montreal has gone very hard at trades within MLS over the last couple of seasons and to great success too. I like this move for them and Campbell as he could finally get some minutes to help progress his career more.

Sounders sign Homegrown goalkeeper Jacob Castro - Sounder At Heart

GK Jacob Castro becomes Sounders 21st Homegrown Player for Seattle.

// World Cup //

Should Gregg Berhalter return as USMNT manager? - Backheeled

I’m more in the camp of not right now and only bring him back if the US is struggling in say 2025 ahead of the World Cup.

Argentina beat Croatia to reach final: Alvarez stars, magical Messi assist, goodbye Modric - The Athletic

Julian Alvarez scored twice and Lionel Messi found the net and provided a superb assist as Argentina beat 2018 runners-up to reach the final.

‘This is the new Morocco I’m dreaming of’ — Casablanca set for Africa’s biggest ever match - The Athletic

Morocco's journey in Qatar represents a dream for the African and Arab worlds - Walid Regragui's team are inspiring their country.