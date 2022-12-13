The World Cup is set to resume today as we look to find out who makes it to the finals this weekend and who gets put in the meaningless third place game. After rooting for chaos in the quarterfinal round, I’m sticking to that line as much as possible here today (and tomorrow).

// FC Dallas //

Building for 2023: Looking at the FC Dallas midfield - Big D Soccer

The midfield was a strength of the club in 2022, but can it be taken to the next level in 2023? There is one area that I would like to see addressed.

// MLS //

Report: PSV Eindhoven interested in Austin FC homegrown Owen Wolff | MLSSoccer.com

This will be an interesting one to keep an eye on as Wolff probably needs to progress a bit more in 2023 to get on the USMNT radar.

Austin FC signs USMNT-capped striker Gyasi Zardes to deal | The Striker

I thought at first this was an odd landing spot for him but remembering his connection with Josh Wolff from his USMNT and Columbus days make this move more logical now to me.

Jonathan Osorio re-signs with Toronto FC - Waking The Red

The Reds’ all-time leader in appearances has put pen to paper on a new, long-term deal with the club.

Sounders hiring new president of business operations - Sounder At Heart

Seeing how the Sounders are in the middle of a front office shake up, you do wonder if this will see them struggle again in 2023 in league play, or if it won’t matter at all.

Juanners Op-ed: Disdain, Disconnect, and Disillusion - Burgundy Wave

I feel like we had similar pieces on our site a couple of seasons ago, thankfully I believe we’ve mostly moved past the soccer mom experience at Toyota Stadium. Or at least we’re getting close to it.

// World Cup //

Why this World Cup is Africa’s most successful ever - The Athletic

I know for some out there, it isn’t what they want to see at a World Cup but I do love seeing African teams progressing the way they are at this stage.

Gio Reyna: What is the controversy around USMNT World Cup star? | MLSSoccer.com

The US are no stranger to a team with controversy at a World Cup but this one felt really new.

Will Gregg Berhalter remain USMNT manager? What the players think, and the ways forward - The Athletic

Gregg Berhalter and U.S. Soccer must now decide whether they want to continue together, ahead of a massive moment for the USMNT.

Gio Reyna apologized to USMNT during World Cup for his lack of effort, sources say - The Athletic

Did he go into the World Cup thinking he was a starter? You have to wonder if he was too high on himself and just didn’t put in the effort because of that. Or, maybe he was literally the last guy on the list and Berhalter knew he wasn’t going to use him much. Who knows.

Road to 2026: One U.S. youth prospect you should be watching at every position - Backheeled

It’s clear the USMNT needs more quality depth. Here are some up-and-coming players who can help provide that depth in the near future.