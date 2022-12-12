A new week is here as we get ready for tomorrow’s semifinal matches in the World Cup. Let’s get into things to get this week started off on the right foot.

// FC Dallas //

Rumor: FC Dallas linked with Brazilian right back Geovane Jesus - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas is linked to the young right back from Brazil that could help add to the defensive depth.

// MLS //

USMNT at 2026 World Cup: Which rising MLS homegrowns could we see? | MLSSoccer.com

I would love nothing more than to see Paxton Pomykal breakthrough on the national team scene here. That would be amazing.

DP shopping: Which 10 MLS clubs might be busy this winter? | MLSSoccer.com

If we’re lucky, you could see FC Dallas added to this list.

Insider notebook: Zardes to Austin? Copetti to Charlotte? Vancouver shopping? | MLSSoccer.com

There is a ton to unpack in this one from Zardes going to Austin (seems like an odd landing spot for him) to Matt Hedges likely not landing in Dallas.

Report: D.C. United interested in Leeds/Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich - Black And Red United

The Polish additions in MLS have worked out so far over the last couple of seasons, so DCU is hoping to cash in on that here.

// Grant Wahl //

MLS remembers Grant Wahl | MLSSoccer.com

Honestly, I wanted to write up my thoughts on Grant like a lot of folks have done this past weekend. But I just couldn’t get to put words to the thoughts I had. It sucks. I feel the pain a lot of you are feeling. So I’ll share them here this morning.

I didn’t personally know Grant but I knew he read our work here and my work on other places I’ve written at in the past. That was the kind of guy he was, even if the work wasn’t something he had to read he was willing to do it to help better the soccer community.

I only met him once over the years that I’ve been covering MLS and FC Dallas. Weirdly enough for me, it was very early on in my writing days after I got out of college and moved to Dallas. Even weirder, it wasn’t a meeting in Dallas or at a soccer game. It was a random, by-chance airport passing one time. He was going somewhere on assignment during his SI days. I was going to visit family. Even though we were total strangers, he was kind and respectful when I introduced myself and said I was a fan of his work. I was a bit shocked to learn that he read my work back on my old blog WVHooligan.com and that he was a fan of how things were going with the community sites at SB Nation.

He will be missed greatly by our community. There is no getting around that. It is a huge loss.

Prominent American soccer journalist Grant Wahl, 49, dies at World Cup - The Athletic

Here are some more thoughts on Wahl and his passing, along with highlights of his writing career.