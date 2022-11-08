The slow march to what FC Dallas is doing with their roster at the end of this year is still going on. We had thought the roster moves would be announced last week before MLS Cup but it turns out we’re still waiting. Maybe today, maybe tomorrow. We’ll see.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas will have some tough decisions for their Expansion Draft protection list - Big D Soccer

While some of the rules in place should help FC Dallas out a good bit, there will still be a tough decision or two to make.

FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget to New Deal - Big D Soccer

The new deal sees Lletget in a Dallas uniform through the 2025 season.

// MLS //

Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups | MLSSoccer.com

The matchups for the five MLS sides are going to be very interesting. Austin gets a Caribbean team, LAFC gets a very intriguing matchup against a top Costa Rican side, Philly gets a club FC Dallas fans may remember, Vancouver gets a tough Honduras trip and Orlando gets the toughest draw of them all with Tigres.

FC Cincinnati make Stiven Jimenez youngest signing in club history | MLSSoccer.com

This is one of those signings that if you dive deep enough into, you’ll get super frustrated about how DCU is receiving any sort of compensation for it.

5 things from the 2022 MLS season | US Soccer Players

Clemente Lisi's five items of note from the 2022 MLS season include Seattle in the CCL and MLS, European signings, and Charlotte FC's debut.

Austin FC announces roster moves with eye toward 2023 season | The Striker

Austin FC announced a number of contract decisions ahead of the 2023 season on Monday, declining options on five players and announcing one veteran is out of contract.

Houston Dynamo announce contract options on four players | The Striker

Houston Dynamo FC enters the offseason with 10 open roster spots after exercising contract options.

Phil Neville signs contract extension at Inter Miami | ESPNFC

Inter Miami manager Phil Neville has signed a contract extension, the MLS club announced on Monday.

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau has surgery on broken leg - Angels on Parade

The Canadian keeper made a big sacrifice for winning an MLS Cup, now he’ll miss the World Cup and likely a good chunk of next season.

NYCFC Stadium in Queens: Borough President says announcement of stadium at Willets Point is coming - Hudson River Blue

I have to hope this is something positive for NYCFC fans. They need a permanent home that isn’t on a baseball diamond.