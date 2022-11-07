FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget to New Deal

The first roster move of the offseason is finally here. FC Dallas has signed midfielder and U.S. Men’s National Team player Sebastian Lletget to a new three-year contract with club options for the 2026 season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced today.

Per team policy, the terms of the deal will not be disclosed. According to the MLSPA, in 2022, Lletget earned a base salary of $900k, with total compensation hovering over just a million dollars. Given that he is a TAM signing now, his budget charge next season will somewhere in the neighborhood of $625k.

The 30-year-old signs a new deal after joining FC Dallas midseason from New England Revolution. He scored three goals and recorded ten assists in 29 MLS matches combined during the 2022 season, which included a goal and five assists across ten appearances for FC Dallas.

“Signing a new contract here at FC Dallas means the world to me and my family,” midfielder Sebastian Lletget said. “Since the moment I touched down in Dallas, the fans, the staff, my teammates have all just welcomed me with open arms. I trust what is being built here and I want to be a huge part of it. I want to help this club become one of the best, and I truly believe that we will. This is the start of an exciting time.”

Prior to the 2022 season, Lletget spent seven seasons with the LA Galaxy, where he scored 23 goals and recorded 27 assists across 158 MLS appearances. The central midfielder started his soccer career in his hometown of San Francisco before moving abroad to play for West Ham United’s academy in 2009. Lletget signed his first professional contract with the English Premier League side in 2010 and made his professional debut on January 5, 2014 in the FA Cup. He appeared in 54 matches for West Ham’s U-23 side.

Lletget has been capped 33 times by the U.S. National Team since his senior debut in 2017. He’s scored eight goals and two assists and was part of the USMNT team that won the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup.

What do you make of this new contract for Lletget?