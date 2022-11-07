After a long and grueling season across MLS, the season is now over and in the books after being capped off by one of the, if it the, greatest MLS Cup ever. The offseason will truly get into full gear this week as we’ll have the roster decisions finally come in from FC Dallas (they technically have until the end of the week) and on Friday we’ll have the Expansion Draft. Buckle up, folks.

// MLS //

LAFC join elite company after MLS Cup triumph over Philadelphia Union | MLSSoccer.com

A Shield winner and an MLS Cup winner in the same season? It hasn’t happened a lot in MLS history but LAFC has added their name to the shortlist of teams that have managed to pull it off.

Philadelphia Union seek solace after MLS Cup gut punch: "It hurts" | MLSSoccer.com

Losing in a penalty shootout is always a gut punch, especially when you shoot so poorly in that shootout.

A legend is born: LAFC's John McCarthy sees "dream come true" in MLS Cup | MLSSoccer.com

If you had John McCarthy as your MLS Cup MVP, boy you should be playing the power ball instead.

MLS is garnering far more respect than many seem to think - The Athletic

Respect, or the lack thereof, has been a running theme in MLS for decades, but things are changing quickly.

How Gareth Bale and a backup goalkeeper contributed to the greatest ever MLS Cup match - The Athletic

Was Saturday’s MLS Cup the best ever? At the time I thought it was and even after a couple of days to think about it, I still feel that way. So much quality on the field, drama, and entertainment.

How Los Angeles FC won MLS Cup: Set pieces, Bale, and plenty of chaos - Backheeled

Here’s how Los Angeles FC won MLS Cup in one of the most memorable games in league history.

Philadelphia Union's MLS Cup loss sad end to stellar season | ESPNFC

The MLS Cup loss at LAFC will hurt the Union for a long time, but Jim Curtin's side has the quality to pick up the pieces and go again.

MLS Cup Final: Maxime Crepeau suffers horrific injury, McCarthy enters for LAFC - Angels on Parade

The injury itself was pretty rough to watch if you managed to get through a replay of it. You knew it was bad when FOX opted not to show it on screen.

Thrilling MLS Cup final ends in penalty shootout agony for the Philadelphia Union - Brotherly Game

The Union took a 3-2 lead deep into extra time only to fall on penalties after an even later equalizer from LAFC.

First takeaways from LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union | The Striker

In a major turn of events, LAFC beat out the Philadelphia Union in a penalty shoot-out just minutes from losing, capturing its first-ever MLS Cup.

Why there might be a surprise on the Sounders’ Expansion Draft protected list - Sounder At Heart

It could be a very interesting week for some Seattle players as the expansion draft rolls around. We’ll dive into our Dallas picks here in the next day or so.