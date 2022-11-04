The big game is nearly here for MLS as the stars align in Hollywood for LAFC and Philadelphia tomorrow at MLS Cup. Until then, we’re still waiting here in Dallas for the end-of-year roster moves from the club. Maybe that is a today thing after all? Or maybe it will come over the weekend. We will see (and for those wondering, in years past, MLS set specific dates for clubs to announce those things for teams eliminated from the playoffs...this year, they did not).

// FC Dallas //

Building 2023: FC Dallas’ defense’s weakness was its strength - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas had a banner year keeping the ball out of their own net, and maybe that was a bad thing.

Jesus Ferreira and the pressures of a being a striker just before the World Cup - The Athletic

Before every World Cup, strikers looking to cement their case for inclusion face intense, singular pressure to score goals.

// MLS //

San Diego, Las Vegas expansion in "active discussions": MLS Commissioner Don Garber | MLSSoccer.com

My gut still tells me MLS goes to 32 teams at some point and both cities are in. But for team 30, I kind of like the idea of San Diego more now than Vegas.

10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

If this weekend’s big game is anything like their last couple of meetings, we could be in for a real treat. Two good offenses, two solid defenses. Loads of stars. Yeah, I’m pretty pumped to watch this tomorrow.

Bedoya status questionable for MLS Cup final after pulling up limp against NYCFC - Brotherly Game

The Union captain left the game against NYCFC at halftime and remains questionable for Saturday’s final.

Why neutrals should root for LAFC in MLS Cup - Angels on Parade

I do think for me, it could come down to who has the better-looking kit on Saturday. Kidding. But I do like that as a reason to root for a team as a neutral.

MLS can be world's top league by 2026 - Union coach Curtin | ESPNFC

I don’t think the goal of this kind of thing is that far off anymore for MLS. I know it has been said aloud for years that by 2026 it wants to be one of the top leagues and while we have a ways to go still, it is not as far off of a thought as it used to be.

MLS' Don Garber sees no reason Paulson should sell Timbers | ESPNFC

MLS commissioner Don Garber said that the league doesn't "see any reason at all" for Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson to sell the club.

Houston Dynamo FC to introduce new head coach on November 7 | The Striker

Houston Dynamo owner Ted Segal and general manager Pat Onstad will introduce the sixth head coach in club history, and the third in just over a year. Sounds like it is Ben Olsen too.