The United States are moving on to the knockout round at the World Cup for the first time in eight years. Man, I don’t know about any of you but that game took a lot out of me. Now we have a few days to recover before Saturday morning’s game against Holland.

// FC Dallas //

Jesus Ferreira still waiting on World Cup debut as United States advances to knockout round without FC Dallas forward's help | The Striker

The FCD forward had a standout MLS season but didn't see the field in the group stage for the U.S., making you wonder if he’ll see any minutes at all in Qatar.

// MLS //

Craig Waibel will likely be unveiled as new Sounders GM - Sounder At Heart

Seattle is going to stay in-house for their next GM, which is probably a smart thing on their part.

Orlando City Will Be Busy After the World Cup - The Mane Land

When the 2022 FIFA World Cup ends, Orlando City will be busy trying to re-sign players and find replacements.

// World Cup //

USMNT show "American spirit" in World Cup breakthrough vs. Iran | MLSSoccer.com

It took a bit of luck, a ton of heart and some drama to get the US to advance out of the group stage.

Christian Pulisic: I’ll “be ready” for USA vs. Netherlands World Cup game | MLSSoccer.com

He put it all on the line to score the game’s only goal, but it is promising to hear that he’ll be ready for Saturday.

Three takeaways as USA survive Iran to move on in World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

I believe this game took a couple of years off my life, just like Matt Doyle here.

Watching USA with four generations: ‘I’m 98 and trying to make up for lost time’ - The Athletic

The World Cup usually makes new fans out of people and this year’s tournament is proving to be no different with the US finding a way to advance to the knockout round.

Nine minutes and 53 seconds: The excruciating final moments of the USMNT’s win over Iran - The Athletic

Almost 10 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the U.S.'s win over Iran was a grueling test for the players, coaches and fans.

High pressing, expansive and Cody Gakpo: What the U.S. can expect from the Netherlands - The Athletic

The Dutch boast world-class defenders and the on-form Cody Gakpo - here's what the U.S. will be up against in the last 16 of the World Cup.

2022 World Cup: USA's win over Iran caps off tense week | ESPNFC

The USA are into the round of 16 at the World Cup after a match that revolved around off-field issues as much as the actual action on the pitch.

USA sees Netherlands World Cup clash as 'huge opportunity' | ESPNFC

Tyler Adams said the USA would relish its World Cup last-16 clash against the Netherlands after securing a place in the knockout stage in Qatar.

2022 World Cup: USA 1-0 Iran - The Americans hold on for a win and advance to the Round of 16 - Stars and Stripes FC

There was excitement and agony and then agony and then joy.