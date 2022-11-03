Yeah, we’re still waiting on the FC Dallas roster moves to drop here this week. I think today will actually be the day but so could a 5pm email tomorrow on a Friday. So we’ll see. Until then, we do have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira named to MLS 2022 Best XI - Big D Soccer

Ferreira was the only Homegrown player named to the Best XI in 2022 and just the fifth one in league history. Also, he and his dad are the first father-son duo to earn this honor as well.

// MLS //

2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire | MLSSoccer.com

Ferreira joined a pretty solid group of players on this year’s Best XI. I’m trying to think back to my vote for this year’s team and I think I got eight or nine of them on here. I know I didn’t have Carlos Vela and I think I didn’t have Luciano Acosta.

Bandwagon guide to MLS Cup: To root for Philadelphia Union or LAFC? | MLSSoccer.com

On one hand for FC Dallas fans, you have two former guys in Ryan Hollingshead and Kellyn Acosta on the LA side. On the other, you have Philadelphia. Yeah, I think I know which way we’re all leaning.

How LAFC & Philadephia Union built MLS Cup-contending rosters | MLSSoccer.com

It is interesting how Philadelphia got to this place after years of nothing in MLS. They’re spending smart, selling young players at the right time and getting the most out of their coaching staff. LA on the other hand, they spend big and it pays off.

How big an impact do MLS coaches have? Less than you think | ESPNFC

There's an old trope in MLS that if you want to succeed, you need a coach who knows the league. The data suggests that's no longer the case.

When LAFC needed it, Carlos Vela has evolved - Angels on Parade

He may not be the focal point anymore, but that may be the best thing for LAFC.