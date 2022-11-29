Today is a big day in the World Cup as we begin the final group stage games. The United States will play Iran later this afternoon as they look to pick up their first win of the tournament and advance to the knockout stages beginning later this week.

// FC Dallas //

Building for 2023: Looking at the FC Dallas goalkeepers - Big D Soccer

Now that Maarten Paes is the firm #1, how does the rest of the group look? We dive into the roster build with a look at the keepers.

// MLS //

Revolution sign 17-year-old Santiago Suarez - The Bent Musket

I do like New England scouting down in the USLC for a young player like this that they’ll bring up in MLS Next Pro this coming season.

Sources: The Columbus Crew closing in on Wilfred Nancy as next head coach - Massive Report

This would be huge for the Crew and pretty heartbreaking for Montreal who finally seemed to have some stability in their coaching under Nancy.

// World Cup //

Can USMNT tune out distractions of contentious World Cup game vs. Iran? | MLSSoccer.com

Not only is a spot on the line to advance in this game, but there is a lot more at stake just in terms of general tensions and emotions between these two squads.

USMNT weather surreal World Cup press conference as Iran pressure intensifies | MLSSoccer.com

Pure class from Tyler Adams in this press conference to not only handle a reporter with some serious beef over a way a country is pronounced (come on dude, get over it) but the second question about racial issues in the country. Adams spoke so honestly and respectfully.

Who will score USA's do-or-die World Cup goal vs. Iran? | MLSSoccer.com

Seriously, we need some goals in a bad way today. Come on Gregg, start Ferreira. Please.

Carlos Queiroz, from MLS to Iran: A meticulous, influential figure who is ‘constantly at war’ - The Athletic

Old-school MLS people like myself know the name Carlos Queiroz and after years of forgetting about him (at least in my case), he’s back to haunt a team full of MLSers.

Clint Dempsey: Be brave USA. Take risks and go out and play with no fear - The Athletic

Dempsey has been saying this exact headline during the studio broadcasts for the US games. He’s not wrong either in going out there and playing without fear. That is how the US needs to play today.

USMNT rewatch: More struggles in front of goal, another Tyler Adams masterclass - The Athletic

Here is a good breakdown of how the US struggled up front against England and where they can go today against Iran.

USA vs. Iran, 2022 FIFA World Cup: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

A win pushes you through and anything else pretty much means you are packing your bags to return home.

The history of the USMNT in the third game of the World Cup group stage | US Soccer Players

Clemente Lisi goes through the history of the USMNT in group stage game threes with a chance to advance at the World Cup.

How US, Iran match up on the pitch as tensions rise off it | ESPNFC

The geopolitical rivalry between the US and Iran has seeped into Qatar 2022. In front of that backdrop, they will fight for a spot in the last 16.