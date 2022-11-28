It has been a few days since we last had some links on this site for you. I hope everyone had a nice, safe, and happy Thanksgiving last week. Now that the turkey has worn off, it is time to get back into the swing of things here. There aren’t really any FC Dallas things to discuss but maybe we’ll finally see the World Cup debut of Jesus Ferreira tomorrow against Iran.

// MLS //

Report: Inter Miami close to MLS-record deal with Lionel Messi | MLSSoccer.com

You have to think we’re going to continue to see these reports and discussions until it happens.

Making sense of Garth Lagerwey’s move from Sounders to Atlanta - Sounder At Heart

Oh yeah, this one dropped last week before the holiday. And it is a doozy for Sounder fans.

Atlanta United names Garth Lagerwey as President and CEO - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United brings in one of the most successful executives in MLS history to lead the club.

// World Cup //

Jurgen Klinsmann, flag controversy set ominous tone for USA-Iran World Cup clash | MLSSoccer.com

The pressure was already there for the US tomorrow against Iran but now there are new wrinkles in this one that make it even crazier.

How US Soccer can advance to World Cup Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

It is really simple, just win baby. Just win.

USMNT control World Cup destiny after England battle: "We're not done" | MLSSoccer.com

The US have had more good moments than bad ones in this tournament but they haven’t found the back of the net enough to make us feel super confidence about them.

USA vs England and the path towards respect and rivalry - The Athletic

The history of the US v England in men's soccer was one-sided for a long time. But there is respect there now from the English side that wasn’t there before.

Football v Soccer – how different is the beautiful game in England and America? - The Athletic

The English call it football, Americans call it soccer. Is it just a name or is the game fundamentally different on either side of the pond? Yeah, it kind of is when you really think about it.

Nike vs Adidas in World Cup Battle of the Brands – but is Qatar a risky backdrop? - The Athletic

I’ve like most of Adidas’ kits over Nike’s in this tournament but you can’t sleep on the smaller brands either like Marathon, New Balance or Hummel. I would throw Puma in there but man, some of their kits are rough.

Weston McKennie’s swagger and bravado lifts the ceiling for USA - The Athletic

Weston McKennie can be effective but exasperating - against England he was at his best. The USMNT need to follow his lead against Iran.

United States v. England, 2022 FIFA World Cup: What We Learned - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT played England to a scoreless draw. But don’t let the scoreline fool you, this was a really impressive performance from the US against a very talented team.

USA vs. Iran, 2022 World Cup: Scouting Iran - Stars and Stripes FC

The USMNT closes out Group B needing a win against the Asian power.