The first game is in the books for the United States in the World Cup and the result was a mixed bag against Wales.

How FC Dallas Became the USMNT’s World Cup Talent Incubator | Texas Monthly

Here is another look from a publication that found out how much influence FC Dallas had on this year’s national team.

Most expensive MLS & USMNT players at the 2022 World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

It is still wild to think how expensive some MLS players are getting to be here, which feels like a far cry from how things used to be even just a few years ago.

Red Bulls finalize Cory Burke deal as ex-Union forward signs three-year contract - Once A Metro

This looks like a sneaky good move for the Red Bulls to snatch up a guy like Burke.

"It's disappointing": USMNT rue missed World Cup chance vs. Wales | MLSSoccer.com

I think the tale of two halves is how you can describe this one for the USMNT. Also, it felt like we were watching an FC Dallas game too.

Three takeaways as USMNT learn a tough World Cup lesson in draw with Wales | MLSSoccer.com

The US looked like a young team throughout their draw with Wales. There is so much to unpack from the match too.

World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can reach the Round of 16 | MLSSoccer.com

I still think this can be two draws and a win kind of situation for the USMNT.

The USMNT’s two tackles that defined their draw with Wales - The Athletic

Walker Zimmerman and Kellyn Acosta's fouls had very different results - but were key in the USMNT's opening draw with Wales.

Yedlin as the veteran in a USMNT squad now looking to England on Friday | US Soccer Players

You have to think we may see Yedlin start on Friday against England since Sergino Dest picked up a yellow card yesterday against Wales.

How the U.S. respond to Wales draw will decide World Cup fate | ESPNFC

A win over Wales, and a simplified path to the knockout rounds, was there for the taking, but the U.S. let it slip. Will it derail their World Cup?

2022 World Cup: USA 1-1 Wales - A flat second half spoils a promising start - Stars and Stripes FC

The USA should play like it did in the first 45 minutes from now on forever and never do what it did in the second half again.