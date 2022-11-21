Places in Dallas you can watch the United States play in the World Cup

The World Cup officially begins for the United States today as they take on Wales. Given that the games are largely played around our lunchtime here in Dallas, it will take a long lunch to get through the entire game.

So, where should you watch this year’s World Cup? Here are a few good suggestions across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Toyota Stadium

Want to watch the game(s) for the United States while also rubbing elbows with some FC Dallas players? Then RSVP for free here and join the club at the stadium for their watch parties.

A soccer-loving brewery

For me, there aren’t many better places in Dallas to watch soccer than at Peticolas Brewing Company. Located in the Dallas’ Design District, Peticolas is a great place to take in a game and grab some amazing beer. I suggest taking in their Wintervention beer since we’re in the late stages of November. Perfect heavy beer for this time of year; it should pair well with a United States victory.

On a giant screen

If you are near the north side of the Metroplex, head up to Legacy Hall in Plano. If you are closer to downtown, check out the Discovery District. Closer to Arlington and Fort Worth? Check out Texas Live! over by the stadiums in Arlington. All three have great food options, plenty of drinks and, most importantly, a giant screen (or two) to watch the games.

Old school soccer bar

Live near a Dart line? Good, head up to Mockingbird Station. The second floor of Mockingbird Station houses a new location of The Londoner, opening in the location of Trinity Hall. Like the Londoner vibe but not on that side of town? Check out their locations in Addison and Colleyville.