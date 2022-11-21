The World Cup is underway in Qatar, as the hosts got things going yesterday in a loss to Ecuador. The United States gets their crack at things later today, and hopefully, we get to see FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira get the start in this one.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas signs Colombian forward José Mulato Palacios - Big D Soccer

The front office is wasting no time rebuilding the roster this offseason.

Dallas World Cup watch guide: Where to enjoy the tournament in DFW | The Striker

There are plenty of places to watch the USMNT play during their run in Qatar. This is a good link to bookmark.

Hunt brothers reflect on World Cup attendance streak pushed on by family bond, memories of father Lamar | The Striker

While this tournament may require blending business with pleasure, both Dan and Clark Hunt are ready to enjoy another in a long line of World Cup trips with their journey to Qatar.

// MLS //

Philadelphia Union "won't rest" after historic 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Man, that opening line in this piece is a doozy. Philly technically didn’t lose either the Shield or MLS Cup but they came away with no trophies from both. (For those wondering, they tied LAFC on points and then a game that goes to penalties is technically a draw).

Timbers sign Felipe Mora, Claudio Bravo to contract extensions - Stumptown Footy

The Chilean forward is signed through 2025, and the Argentine fullback is inked through 2026.

Report: Former Columbus Crew winger Pedro Santos to sign with D.C. United - Massive Report

Santos entered free agency and became a quick target for DCU.

Rumors: Atlanta United linked to two possible free agent signings - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta has a long way to go here before they’re back to being what they were at the start of their MLS run but saying that, I do like these two potential additions for them.

// World Cup //

Tyler Adams' USMNT World Cup captaincy a long time coming | MLSSoccer.com

Since the team is so young, it makes sense for the captain to be young as well. Good for Adams to earn this honor.

Jurgen Klinsmann hails MLS’s influence on US Soccer growth: "There's far more respect now" | MLSSoccer.com

You wonder if this is all talk from Jurgen or if he is legitimately impressed with where the league is at these days.

Jesse Marsch: This young U.S. team makes me dream – especially for 2026 - The Athletic

I think in a way, this group is just getting their experience in and the real run will be in four years.

Looking for this World Cup’s ‘Group of Death’? It doesn’t exist anymore. Here’s why… - The Athletic

There are still some tough groups in this tournament but the old Groups of Death do seem to be on their way out.

Preview: USMNT vs Wales, 2022 World Cup group B | US Soccer Players

The opener is later today for the US as they take on Gareth Bale and Wales.

The 8, 9, and 10 roles in the USMNT's attack | US Soccer Players

I believe the defense can carry this team out of the group but they need the attack to find their footing to really ensure a good run.

USA vs. Wales, 2022 FIFA World Cup: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

After talking about this tournament for months with the US, it is time for them to take the field.

Everything we know about the 2022 Club World Cup - Sounder At Heart

The date, location, and format have not yet been formally announced which does make you wonder a bit.