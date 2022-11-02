It shouldn’t be too much longer now for FC Dallas to reveal their end-of-the-year roster moves. Will it be today or will we be waiting another day or two? I guess we’ll find out. Until then, here are some links to hold us over.

// FC Dallas //

Grading 2022: How FC Dallas’ roster moves panned out - Big D Soccer

As the season wraps up, we looked back at the roster moves that impacted the 2022 season. Some were very smart, while others were still a tad puzzling.

Building 2023: Re-Anchoring the FC Dallas Midfield - Big D Soccer

Should FC Dallas go all-in in the middle of the park? I still say yes as long as they can find a killer #6.

// MLS //

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP | MLSSoccer.com

Mukhtar kind of ran away with things in this year’s race when you look at the voting percentages. But the other big part of that is seeing Philly’s Andre Blake come in third in the voting. Huge for a keeper to make it that high.

How Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar thrived as a centerpiece, earning MLS MVP - The Athletic

The German's path to the MLS elite was far from straightforward but exemplifies an ongoing trend.

MLS Cup 2022: FiveThirtyEight picks its winner | MLSSoccer.com

It shouldn’t be a shocker to see that LAFC is the big favorite in this one but don’t sleep on Philly and their defense.

LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union: Which difference-makers will decide MLS Cup 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

I still find it wild that this is the first true E1vW1 that MLS has had in a Cup final in almost 20 years.

Using a tactical camera angle to preview LAFC, Philadelphia Union ahead of MLS Cup - Backheeled

Using a tactics cam, we can learn more about LAFC and the Philadelphia Union ahead of this weekend's MLS Cup.

LAFC announce MLS Cup transportation plan - Angels on Parade

Thanks to a USC football game on Saturday around the same time as the MLS Cup game, the parking and tailgating situation in LA is going to be rough.

The MLS playoffs are fun, but they can be better - Sounder At Heart

I do appreciate the thoughts on this one for improving the playoffs. My gut tells me the two-legged format will return but I hope if it does, there are drastic improvements like those mentioned here. Either way, I kind of want to see the regular season shortened a bit to make up for this expansion to the post season.

Rumor: Atlanta United, Charlotte FC make offers for Racing Club striker - Dirty South Soccer

The rumors for Atlanta are always fun so we get to begin another offseason with them going after some South American guy.