FC Dallas Acquires José Mulato Palacios from Deportivo Cali

Talk about not wasting any time this offseason. Another day, another move by FC Dallas in their roster build-out for 2023.

FC Dallas has acquired forward José Mulato Palacios from Deportivo Cali through 2025 with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. His contract will take effect on January 1, 2023.

The 19-year old joined North Texas SC on loan for the 2022 season. He scored nine goals and registered three assists in 21 appearances. In a way, you can say this is the third signing this offseason from North Texas SC, following HGP signings Nolan Norris and Tarik Scott earlier this week.

Mulato began his soccer career in Deportivo Cali’s youth academy and made his professional debut for the Colombian first-division side on January 11, 2020. In 2021, Mulato joined the FC Bayern World Squad, a youth program organized by the German giants. He was invited to train with FC Bayern’s first team under Julian Nagelsmann in October 2021.

Mulato became the third player to sign as part of the Elite Player Development partnership between the European powerhouse and founding Major League Soccer member when he joined North Texas SC on loan. Justin Che joined FC Bayern on a short loan in February 2021, and in July 2018, Chris Richards joined the Bundesliga side on loan before signing with them in January 2019. He made his first team Bundesliga debut in June 2020 and was on loan with Hoffenheim between 2021-22.

Quick Take

Yeah, three straight days of signings by FC Dallas. What world is this? I know they are all three young players but I do like the path that things are taking here with players succeeding at North Texas SC. After NTSC got him last season through the Elite Player Development partnership with Bayern Munich, Mulato was a guy that FC Dallas was always going to add.

What do you make of this signing by the club? Happy to see another young striker added to the mix? Let’s discuss it all below.