The World Cup is nearly here and while it feels weird to have it this time of the year, I do find it as a nice distraction from the long offseason in MLS for FC Dallas.

Just one bit of housekeeping though, we’re going to be shifting off of our daily links on Fridays during the offseason. We’ll still provide coverage of anything FCD related that drops on a Friday though, so you won’t be in the dark all weekend.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Signs Defender Nolan Norris to Homegrown Contract - Big D Soccer

We had discussed Norris as a HGP signing earlier in the week and now it is official.

Free agents FC Dallas should target this winter - Big D Soccer

Now that we know who is and isn’t staying with their respective teams, it is time to go hunting for talent to fill out the roster.

// MLS //

From the ground up: St. Louis CITY SC celebrate launch of debut CITY Kit | MLSSoccer.com

I know some folks out there said this kit looks like a mash-up of an old RSL and SKC kit but I honestly love it. From the weird pattern on one side to the yellow outline around the entire thing, yeah I’m a fan.

MLS, Apple announce details of new deal: What to make of pricing, later kickoff times - The Athletic

MLS will produce a whip-around show akin to "NFL RedZone" and CBS Sports' "Golazo Show" to allow fans to keep up with multiple matches.

Garth Lagerwey wins 90% of Sounders’ GM retention vote - Sounder At Heart

While Lagerwey got the positive retention vote in his favor, he still needs a new contract to stay in Seattle.

LA Galaxy to host preseason Coachella Valley Invitational again in 2023 - LAG Confidential

About a dozen MLS teams will head to sunny California for their preseason this time around, but FC Dallas isn’t one of them.

Sources: Cole Bassett likely to be recalled from loan from Fortuna Sittard - Burgundy Wave

Bassett has not met the minutes threshold as part of his loan to the Eredivisie club. In a way that could be a nice boost for the Rapids.

The Columbus Crew working to get ‘important decision’ of next head coach correct - Massive Report

We’ve seen coaching searches drag on for clubs in this league but with how this offseason is structured (having a World Cup in it), getting someone in place sooner rather than later is going to be a challenge for Columbus.

NYCFC to get soccer-specific stadium: Revs still living at home at Gillette Stadium - The Bent Musket

Yep, as NYCFC got their stadium announcement done yesterday the first question I had in my head was about when the Revs would ever get their own. Still waiting.

NYCFC to build a stadium in Queens, Mayor Eric Adams confirms Willets Point - Hudson River Blue

The mayor and other dignitaries announced that New York City FC’s 25,000-seat stadium will open in Willets Point in 2027. Yeah, 2027…that is a long ways away from now.

Cole Turner option declined, Burke and Bendik in talks for new contracts - Brotherly Game

Philly only had one real move in their roster decisions but they still have some key guys leaving their squad for deals overseas.

Houston Dynamo says goodbye to Darwin Quintero, Memo Rodriguez and Zeca | The Striker

The offseason roster turnover continues for Houston Dynamo FC, who announced three additional departures on Wednesday.

Nashville SC acquire Jacob Shaffelburg in trade with Toronto FC | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville saw some good things out of Shaffelburg, enough to get him in a trade with Toronto.

// World Cup //

Inside the “Dave Sarachan Era” that shaped the USA’s current World Cup team - Backheeled

I kind of forgot about that brief era for the USMNT that saw Sarachan in charge until Berhalter was hired.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Potential breakout stars to watch - Stars and Stripes FC

The World Cup is where stars are born, so of course you need a new list of guys to keep tabs on in this year’s edition.

Youngest squad? Most caps? Player call-ups per club? Here’s your ultimate World Cup data guide - The Athletic

Which country has the oldest group? Which club has the most players at Qatar 2022? Here's your definitive World Cup squad data deep-dive.

USMNT: Three lingering questions before World Cup opener vs. Wales | MLSSoccer.com

It is kind of hard to believe that the World Cup begins in a few days. But for the US there are some unanswered questions that have to be solved.

Christian Pulisic: World Cup can change how world views American soccer | MLSSoccer.com

A strong showing by the US in this tournament could easily raise the profile of the sport to the casual fan here in the US.