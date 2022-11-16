FC Dallas Signs Defender Nolan Norris to Homegrown Contract

How does one more Homegrown player signing sound?

Yeah, let’s do one more, George.

FC Dallas has signed defender and Academy product Nolan Norris to a three-year contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, the club announced today. Norris is now the 35th Homegrown player signed by the club, joining Tarik Scott as the first signing of the offseason.

The 17-year-old joined the FC Dallas Academy at 12 years old in 2017 and currently plays for the FC Dallas U-19 Academy team. Norris, the oldest of six siblings, was part of the U-13 Academy team that won the 2018 Dallas Cup. He also won the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup.

Norris made his professional debut for North Texas SC, FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro affiliate club, in the 1-0 win against Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022. He started in five out of ten matches for the club, playing 510 minutes in 2022.

Norris has been called up to various United States National Team youth camps, recently earning calls ups to the U-19. He was part of the U.S. U-19 team that won the Slovenia Nations Cup in September 2022.

Quick Take

Just like with the Scott signing yesterday, this is a nice addition to the roster for FC Dallas. In MLS Next Pro, Norris showed he was a capable defender who could easily grow into a full-time MLS starter. I do think he will spend most, if not all, of 2023 with North Texas SC. That isn’t a knock on him; as a player, more time at NTSC will allow him to progress properly.

What do you make of Norris? Excited to see another HGP added to the roster?