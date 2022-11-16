Apple and Major League Soccer announce MLS Season Pass Launches February 1, 2023

Get ready to add another item to your streaming budget for 2023. Apple and Major League Soccer today announced MLS Season Pass will launch on February 1, 2023. The new streaming service features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts.

The cost? It depends on whether you are an Apple TV+ subscriber. Starting February 1, fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

All matches will be available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

As previously announced, the MLS 2023 regular season will kick off on February 25. All matches during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app. Including the first MLS regular-season match to be played at the Rose Bowl between cross-town rivals LAFC and the LA Galaxy.

On match day, fans can watch any match from the start, no matter when they tune in. After the final whistle, fans can watch match replays, highlight packages, and more so they can catch up on anything they missed on and off the pitch.

A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included as part of full-season ticket packages with MLS clubs. A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.

Additional details about the MLS Season Pass broadcast teams and production enhancements will be announced in the coming weeks.