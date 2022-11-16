The wheels of the offseason bus are turning more today as free agency begins in Major League Soccer. We’ll dive into a list of potential names for FC Dallas later today but first, we have some links to dive into.

// FC Dallas //

Ted Lasso letter billboards popup in Dallas - Big D Soccer

The three local stars on the World Cup roster earned a letter from Ted himself.

FC Dallas Signs Forward Tarik Scott to Homegrown Contract - Big D Soccer

For those keeping score at home, that makes 34 HGP signings in club history.

FC Dallas products Ferreira, McKennie featured in murals as Oak Cliff catches World Cup fever | The Striker

An image of Jesus has appeared on a wall. One of Weston has, too. New Oak Cliff murals feature those two World Cup-bound U.S. players with FC Dallas ties.

// MLS //

MLS Buyers Club: 5 traded-minded MLS clubs to watch this offseason | MLSSoccer.com

The first off-season trade window was rather dull with just a couple of swaps between teams. But, once this World Cup is over, I would imagine we’ll see some trades pick back up before the SuperDraft.

NYCFC, New York City reach agreement on new soccer stadium in Queens: Reports - The Athletic

This is huge for NYCFC fans and the league. Both sides needed this club to have a stadium to call their own. Now we wait for shovels in the ground, which is when you get really excited.

Sounders pick up Sam Adeniran’s 2023 option - Sounder At Heart

While spending 2023 on a loan in San Antonio didn’t lead to FCD picking up Nicky Hernandez’s option, it did work out for Seattle’s Adeniran.

Sporting KC Announce Roster Moves with Some Surprises - The Blue Testament

Sporting had a couple of interesting moves in their roster announcement with some veterans not getting some options picked up.

MLS Transfer News: Maxi Moralez, Kevin O’Toole to stay at NYCFC through 2023 - Hudson River Blue

The 2021 MLS champs didn’t have that many surprises in their roster announcement yesterday though they didn’t decide anything on Sean Johnson or Alex Callens, two potential free agents.

What D.C. United’s roster decisions may mean for 2023 - Black And Red United

How DCU handles this offseason will give us a clue as to whether or not this Rooney project is a one-year thing or more.

// World Cup //

World Cup by the numbers: How MLS will impact Qatar 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

The more the league grows, the more it impacts a World Cup.

How the USMNT could spoil Gareth Bale's World Cup moment | MLSSoccer.com

As his LAFC teammate Kellyn Acosta explained, just be physical with him and that could be enough to slow him down.

Tyler Adams’ key USMNT role at the World Cup was shaped by his blended family - The Athletic

The Leeds United midfielder's combative nature and empathetic leadership has its roots in a childhood move.

The USMNT has a World Cup superpower: its defending - Backheeled

While much of the discussion about the USMNT focuses on the team’s attacking struggles, it's strong defending could power a World Cup run.

How the USMNT is preparing for the World Cup | ESPNFC

The USMNT has a week between landing in Qatar and its World Cup opener. With so little time, are players ready for the biggest games of their lives?