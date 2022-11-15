Ted Lasso letter billboards popup in Dallas

The fictional TV coach has done it again. Ted Lasso, the coach of the Apple TV+ series, has a series of billboards across the United States in the hometowns of each United States Men’s National team player.

As you might expect, the letters are a tad cheesy, but the motivational coach has a way with words that are still entertaining, to say the least. The three FC Dallas products have billboards around town in areas where they grew up.

On Jesus Ferreira’s billboard (located on Cedar Springs at Routh in Uptown Dallas just above Clutch Bar and Restaurant ), Lasso dives into the car analogies that fit Ferreira perfectly (the kid loves his fast cars).

Former academy star and recent MLS Cup winner Kellyn Acosta’s billboard (is on the side of a barn in Plano at 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker, TX 75002) strikes a different tone and plays off Acosta’s roots in Plano.

Lastly is international star Weston McKennie or “the one that really got away,” as we like to call him. His billboard (located on the north side of 380 in Little Elm), plays off his roots from Little Elm. I also appreciate the Harry Potter joke to close out the letter.

Yeah, cheesy indeed, but worth a drive around town to catch a glimpse of these bad boys before they go away after the World Cup. I do appreciate the nature of Apple TV+ getting into the World Cup hype here with stuff like this.

What do you make of this billboard campaign? Let us know what you think below.