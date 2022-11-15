FC Dallas Signs Forward Tarik Scott to Homegrown Contract

Now that the dust has settled on the roster moves for FC Dallas, the club has begun getting to work on signing players to fill those holes for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, FCD signed forward and Academy product Tarik Scott to a three-year contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Scott made his professional debut on March 26, 2022, with North Texas SC, FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro affiliate club, where he scored his first professional brace in the 3-1 win against MNUFC2.

The 17-year-old joined the FC Dallas youth system at five years old in 2011 before joining the FC Dallas Academy system in 2016. He currently plays for the FC Dallas U-19’s Academy team. During his time with the Academy, Scott won the 2018 Dallas Cup and the 2019 Bayern Adidas Campus Cup. He was also the 2021 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup Golden Boot winner after scoring four goals for the FC Dallas U-17 Academy team.

Quick Thoughts

Scott merged as one of the bright spots for North Texas SC this past season when he scored his brace against Minnesota. At 17 years old, you can imagine that FCD will keep him with North Texas in 2023 and maybe only bring him up for some select games, like in the US Open Cup or possibly in the League’s Cup.

Overall, I like the idea of adding another young striker to the mix for next season. Maybe he can learn under Jesus Ferreira a bit when he is with the first team. Scott has the skills to be a solid player in this league, but we will have to be patient with him.

What do you make of Scott’s signing with the club? Are you still excited by HGP signings these days?