It is funny how the offseason really feels like it is finally here now that the roster moves have been announced by FC Dallas. We plan on discussing some potential free-agent targets from within MLS here in this space soon (once the rest of the clubs have announced their moves). Until then, let’s get into some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas announces end-of-season roster moves for 2022 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas made their moves and are still in talks with Matt Hedges to return next season.

Dallas is ground zero for the youth movement behind USMNT | ESPNFC

The USMNT is full of talented young players ready to wow the World Cup, and FC Dallas has its fingerprints all over this team of standout starlets.

// MLS //

MLS Transfer News: Anton Tinnerholm leaves NYCFC for Malmö FF - Hudson River Blue

I would have pegged Tinnerholm as a possible addition to the defense for FC Dallas but the fullback is returning to his native Sweden instead of staying in MLS.

LA Galaxy announce initial roster decisions for 2023 - LAG Confidential

LA is keeping a large core of their roster together for another run in 2023.

Colorado Rapids ink multi-year jersey sponsorship with University of Colorado Health System - Burgundy Wave

The Rapids have needed some new sponsors for a while now and I do appreciate the link-up with a healthcare system.

Atlanta United announces 2022 year-end roster moves - Dirty South Soccer

For now, Josef Martinez is still a member of Atlanta United but outside of that, Atlanta did make a couple of surprise moves.

Orlando City Announces Roster Decisions Following 2022 MLS Season - The Mane Land

The one player that stands out from our perspective is former FCD forward Tesho Akindele.

// World Cup //

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter: Wales are "basically a Premier League squad" | MLSSoccer.com

So is this an EPL vs MLS kind of thing? In a way, it sure feels like it.

How did USMNT players fare in final pre-World Cup matches? | MLSSoccer.com

The European side of the USMNT roster was still in action as of last week, so hopefully, they all brought some good mojo to Doha.

Brenden Aaronson’s World Cup journey started in his family’s New Jersey basement - The Athletic

The Aaronson family at large ensured Brenden and his siblings would never be without support and a place to play.

Revisiting Couva: What went wrong for the USA before the last World Cup and what’s been done to fix it - Backheeled

Sometimes you have to look back on a historic failure to see how far the group has come since then.

Ted Lasso sends off USMNT with billboards written to players | ESPNFC

Few conjure the feel-good vibes of Ted Lasso, so who better to send off the U.S. men's national team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar? I won’t lie, this makes me want to restart another binge session of the show before the World Cup begins.