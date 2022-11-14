The deadline is today folks. FC Dallas will have to make their end-of-the-season roster moves by the end of the day. We’ll have a full breakdown of those moves once they arrive in our inboxes, but first, some links to kick off this new week with.

// FC Dallas //

One Last Look at FC Dallas' Surprising Season, and Where They Go Next - D Magazine

Some of this, we should have seen coming. But plenty more was impossible to predict.

// MLS //

What we learned from St. Louis CITY's Expansion Draft & what's next | MLSSoccer.com

St. Louis didn’t go after any real big names on last Friday’s Expansion Draft. But there is one name FC Dallas fans are familiar with as Johnny Nelson was taken.

St. Louis land center back Tim Parker in trade with Houston Dynamo | MLSSoccer.com

Typically the Expansion Draft can be full of trades after the five picks are announced but this year was only really one big move by St. Louis, in snagging Parker. A weird move considering Houston left him exposed for the draft too.

Houston Dynamo, Dash owner Ted Segal comfortable with direction of both clubs | The Striker

A lot of people thought Segal would bring a massive change to the Dynamo, but so far it hasn’t been the case with the things his staff has tried to do.

After MLS Cup loss, what comes next for Jim Curtin and the Philadelphia Union? - The Athletic

The Union have established themselves as one of MLS' best, but where do they go from here? Probably a bit backward given the key players that are leaving this winter.

Nicolas Lodeiro’s boyhood club says they want him back - Sounder At Heart

Honestly, this would be very interesting for the Sounders. I doubt much will come of this but can you imagine them losing a guy like Lodeiro this winter? I weirdly can.

Jon Bell selected by Saint Louis in MLS Expansion Draft - The Bent Musket

Of the five picks by St. Louis, this may be their best one in snagging a young center-back like Bell.

NYCFC name Nick Cushing head coach - Hudson River Blue

The 38-year-old was signed to the permanent position after taking over the team in June on an interim basis.

Report: D.C. United acquiring Mohanad Jeahze from Hammarby - Black And Red United

DCU had a horrible defense in 2022, so splashing some cash for a fullback is a good start to their winter if you ask me.

// USMNT //

Culture & loyalty: How they impacted USMNT's World Cup roster choices | MLSSoccer.com

As much as I hate not seeing guys like Ricardo Pepi and Paul Arriola on this World Cup roster, I can get behind Berhalter wanting a group that is more cohesive in the locker room.

Inside England and USMNT’s World Cup training facilities in Qatar - The Athletic

It is crazy that the World Cup is less than a couple of weeks away now but it is cool to see these behind-the-scenes looks like this.

The USMNT's one-cap club: Stories of what could've been | ESPNFC

These are the stories from members of the one-cap club: the men who debuted for the USMNT once and never played again.

Analyzing the World Cup roster - Stars and Stripes FC

Comparing Berhalter’s roster to the optimal, to see the manager’s positive or negative effect on the team.