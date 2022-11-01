The month of November is finally upon us and with that brings an MLS Cup final and the start of the World Cup! The ladder of those two will be here before we know it but we do still have plenty of off-season FC Dallas topics to get into.

// FC Dallas //

How FC Dallas can improve their attack in 2023 - Big D Soccer

The front line for FC Dallas was drastically better in 2022 than it was in 2021 but it can get even better with some smart additions.

Report: FC Dallas signs Sebastian Lletget to new contract - Big D Soccer

The midfielder was a big addition in the midseason for FC Dallas and now it appears he’s being rewarded for the effort he put in here.

// MLS //

Austin FC earn last MLS spot for 2023 Concacaf Champions League | MLSSoccer.com

Oh yeah, the one thing I didn’t get to in yesterday’s link post. Austin made their way to the CCL with this year’s finish. Crazy.

MLS issues rulings on DC United coach hiring process, Taxi Fountas allegations | MLSSoccer.com

It is never a good thing when you have one email in your inbox about a rules finding on a team, let alone two in one day about the same team.

Lionel Messi to MLS? What the PSG, Argentina star could mean for Inter Miami, US soccer - The Athletic

Like Pele and David Beckham before him, Messi could have a far-reaching impact on American soccer.

LAFC refine their complete game approach to advance to MLS Cup - Angels on Parade

It is also kind of wild to think back to last year and remember how bad at time LAFC was and then fast forward to now and see how dominant they can be.

Chicago Fire announce end-of-season roster decisions - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago didn’t have a long list of players out of contract or with options so it looks like they’ll just have a few spots to fill this winter.

Revs scout identifies a winger and right back during trip to Nigeria - The Bent Musket

I’ve said for a while that if MLS scouts could find their way to unlocking talent out of Africa, it could be huge for the league. Maybe the Revs can do it.