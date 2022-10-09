FC Dallas to host Minnesota United in first round of MLS Playoffs

FC Dallas is back in the MLS Cup Playoffs under first-year manager Nico Estevez.

FC Dallas will host Minnesota United in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. The time of the game is still to be determined but the game will either be on Saturday, October 15, Sunday, October 16, or on Monday, October 17.

[Note: We’ll update this post once we are given the date and time of the match.]

UPDATE: FC Dallas will host Minnesota on Monday, October 17. Kickoff will be at 8:30 pm and will be broadcasted on FS1.

Both teams picked up wins on Decision Sunday to help secure their respective spots in the playoffs. FC Dallas downed Sporting Kansas City to claim the third spot and a home playoff game that goes with it, while Minnesota rode a 2-0 win over Vancouver to put them in sixth place in the West.

Minnesota nearly missed out altogether, though snapped a six-game winless streak on Decision Day to book a fourth straight playoff trip.

The two sides split the season series with the teams both winning in the other’s venue. Minnesota upset Dallas back in the spring at Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas picked up the most recent win between the two as they downed the Loons last month in St. Paul.

Based on the playoff bracket, the winner of FCD-Minnesota will take on the winner of the Austin-RSL matchup. Austin picked up a draw on Decision Sunday against Colorado, while RSL rode a big 3-1 win over Portland to secure their spot in the playoffs.

What do you make of FC Dallas’ matchup with Minnesota? Given their struggles late in the season, it could be a good matchup for FC Dallas. We’ll begin breaking it down this week.