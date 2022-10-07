FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Game Thread

Decision Sunday is upon us!

FC Dallas is set to host rivals Sporting Kansas City in the season finale. FCD can secure a home playoff game with a win or a draw on Sunday, while Sporting is looking to close out their 2022 season on a positive note.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - This is his last chance to break the club’s all-time single-season scoring mark. A big game on Sunday will help boost the team coming into the playoffs.

Last time out - The two sides met at Children’s Mercy Park on April 30, 2022, and played an entertaining 2-2 draw. Johnny Russell gave Sporting the lead in the first half from the penalty spot after Daniel Salloi had been brought down, but before halftime, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco found the back of the net. In the 77th minute, Salloi found the equalizer for Sporting to salvage a point.

Big improvements - FC Dallas has 50 points this season, an improvement of 17 from its total of 33 last season. The 17-point improvement is the largest from season to season in Dallas’ MLS history, surpassing the 14-point improvement from 1998 to 1999.

Strong finish - FC Dallas has lost only three of its last 13 MLS matches dating back to mid July (W6 D4). The only match in that streak in which Dallas conceded more than one goal was a 4-0 loss at Nashville on August 21, the club’s last defeat.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Edwin Cerrillo, Ema Twumasi

Availability Report

Out: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Sporting KC notes:

Key Player for San Jose: William Agada scored his eighth MLS goal in Sporting’s 1-0 win over Seattle on Sunday. Since the beginning of August, only Hany Mukhtar (11) and Chicharito (10) have scored more goals than Agada.

Ending the season strong - Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, Sporting Kansas City recorded its third straight win with a 1-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday. Only CF Montréal (26) has collected more points than Sporting (20 – W6 D2 L1) since August.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: GK - Tim Melia (Hamstring Injury), MID - Ozzie Cisneros (Hamstring Injury), MID - Gadi Kinda (Knee Surgery), FWD - Alan Pulido (Knee Surgery)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 4:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

Weather: 80 degrees

