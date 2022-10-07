The weekend is nearly here and with it is Decision Sunday in Major League Soccer. Everyone will be in action with the two conferences playing their respective games at the same time. We’ll dive into Sunday’s FC Dallas game later today, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

How FC Dallas can host 2023 Leagues Cup matches - Big D Soccer

Prepare for some summer fun next year as MLS and Liga MX really ramp up their competition with one another.

// MLS //

Final playoff spots, seeding, Golden Boot: What’s at stake on Decision Day? | MLSSoccer.com

Going into Sunday’s finale, there are a lot of things still on the line for the playoffs. Like we mentioned the other day for FC Dallas, just get a damn point and that will secure a home playoff game.

Three big questions following Charlotte FC's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

While Charlotte proved to be a solid addition to MLS this year, they do still have some big questions going into their sophomore season.

Pulido, Kinda optimistic about Sporting KC future after long injury layoffs | MLSSoccer.com

It seems like a high-risk, high-reward scenario for SKC if they are wanting to keep both Pulido and Kinda around after their 2022 seasons got cut due to injuries.

The complicated image of Gonzalo Higuaín, and how he found peace in MLS - The Athletic

After years of success on the pitch and being targeted with vitriol off it, Gonzalo Higuaín finds happiness.

MLS Best XI: The best player at every position, by the numbers - Backheeled

In a way, this feels like a small cheat sheet for what the Best XI could be this year.

Sounders preparing for first-ever ‘dead-rubber’ match - Sounder At Heart

Teams across MLS are looking at Seattle this weekend to see how exactly they react to this sort of situation. I think it will be good for them to deal with.

LA Galaxy have a playoff home game up for grabs - LAG Confidential

Just like FC Dallas, LA looks to lock up a home playoff game this weekend. To be honest, I think at this point we want FCD at #3 and LAG at #4. That could make for some interesting semifinal battles if the top seeds win (ie: LA vs LAFC and FCD vs Austin).

LAFC: Finish strong or rest and recover? - Angels on Parade

LAFC may want to rest some key players but they have to be smart about the timing of everything now considering they have a first round bye in the playoffs. You don’t want rusty players then.

Mastroeni: “We’ve fought hard ... to put ourselves in this position” - RSL Soapbox

They may be in a better position now than they were this time last year but they’ve looked to be on a decline since July.

Source: Djordje Petrovic attracting European suitors, but no offer yet - The Bent Musket

Petrovic has been pretty dang good since joining New England as their Matt Turner replacement.

NYCFC Tactics: a back three frees up the attack - Hudson River Blue

Nick Cushing found this squad’s best Starting XI by switching to a 3-4-3, giving his squad the best options to defend their MLS Cup title.