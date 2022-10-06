The week is starting to come to a close here as we get ready for Sunday’s big regular-season finale for FC Dallas and the rest of MLS. We know what task FC Dallas has in front of them, so let’s get into some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

How FC Dallas can secure 3rd place this Sunday - Big D Soccer

It is actually pretty simple for FC Dallas going into Decision Sunday. Get a point and you secure a home playoff game.

// MLS //

From turmoil to playoffs: Inter Miami dream of “something really special” | MLSSoccer.com

I think it helps that the Eastern Conference is mostly a crapshoot this season but good for Miami to battle through their roster issues and reach the playoffs.

Opportunity missed: Columbus, Orlando create more drama for Decision Day showdown | MLSSoccer.com

Sunday’s game with Orlando and Columbus is like a playoff game before the playoffs. Winner goes into the playoffs, loser stays home for the rest of the year.

Charlotte FC's miracle playoff bid falls short: "We just ran out of time" | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte has had a heck of an inaugural season in MLS and you have to think with some big roster additions this winter, they can push for a playoff spot next season.

John Tolkin signs new Red Bulls contract amid European rumors - Once A Metro

The classic "sign a young player to a long contract before he gets a transfer overseas" bit.

Considering all of the factors for Coach of the Year in MLS | US Soccer Players

Jason Davis asks about the factors beyond the conference standings for picking the 2022 Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year in Major League Soccer.

MLS unlikely to force Paulson to sell Timbers despite Yates report: Sources - The Athletic

Paulson, who owns the MLS's Timbers and the NWSL's Thorns, has been implicated in multiple investigations of misconduct. Hopefully, there is a buyout happening but it doesn't sound likely.

Columbus Crew give up another lead in 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC - Massive Report

Columbus went up 2-0 and let the home side back into the match in second half stoppage time.

Garth Lagerwey promises ‘clear-eyed assessment’ following elimination - Sounder At Heart

I really want Seattle to blow up their roster a good bit but I know that is probably wishful thinking.