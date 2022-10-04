Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 33

The penultimate week in MLS is in the books, and for FC Dallas, it left us all with a bitter taste in our mouths following a dud of a game in Colorado.

FC Dallas now has to figure out a way to beat Sporting KC this weekend at home in order to secure a home playoff game next week in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (down 3)

Comment: FC Dallas didn’t get the job done against Colorado and left the door wide open for Nashville to leapfrog them in the standings. Nashville subsequently blew it against Houston. So, for now, Dallas remain third in the West.

They’ll need a point on Decision Day to keep LA or Nashville – or both – from jumping them in the standings. It’s still possible for Dallas to begin their playoff run on the road.

ESPNFC - 5 (same)

Comment: Losing to Colorado won’t matter much if they manage a result on the final day to secure a home playoff game, but they still have to get that point.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).