Decision Sunday is coming up here as FC Dallas gets ready to host Sporting KC in the season finale. We have plenty of time between now and then so let’s get into today’s links.

// MLS //

Three big questions following New England Revolution's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

I still wonder if Bruce Arena has lost his touch with how things are going in MLS these days.

Three big questions following Atlanta United's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Will Josef Martinez come back in 2023 to Atlanta? Yeah, they answer that and maybe the rest gets figured out.

Three big questions following Seattle Sounders FC's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

The big question gets addressed up front in this one for Seattle. I think winning a CCL title is worth it though.

Promising Sounders season ends ignominiously - Sounder At Heart

How did Seattle’s season go from CCL winner to a team that crashed out of the playoff race?

Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of Inter Miami season - The Athletic

His career has been something else and now Miami is looking at what an open DP slot will mean this winter.

Orlando, Inter Miami, Charlotte, and Columbus play game 33 | US Soccer Players

There is a weird pair of games Wednesday night before we get Sunday’s season finale.

Bouanga writes name in LAFC lore with dramatic Supporters Shield winner - Angels on Parade

If there was ever a time for a new DP to cement his place with a club, it was probably this one. LAFC was on the brink of needing to win this Sunday when their new DP scored a late goal to seal the Supporters’ Shield.

Brooks Lennon: This is a club that should be making the playoffs every single year - Dirty South Soccer

Yeah, if you pour that much money into a roster, it should be a playoff team each time out.