The MLS Cup is now set as Philadelphia and LAFC are on their way to this year’s finale. It is kind of wild to think that this season will be done so soon for everyone in MLS. Anyways, Happy Monday to you all, and Happy Halloween.

// FC Dallas //

Five offseason roster moves that FC Dallas should make for 2023 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas splashed some big cash in 2022 but they can take it a step further for 2023.

// MLS //

MLS Cup 2022 is set: LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union descend on Los Angeles | MLSSoccer.com

For the first time since 2003, the top two teams in MLS will square off in the MLS Cup. I think that is proof that the schedule aligned perfectly for once in how the league wanted with the top seed rewarded with a home-field advantage and not too much time off between the regular season finale and their first game.

"Job is not done": LAFC eye MLS Cup after dominating Austin FC | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC looked comfortable at home against Austin and found a way to make sure it wasn’t going to be three straight losses this year to the Verde.

Philadelphia rise to the occasion to reach first MLS Cup: "What a team" | MLSSoccer.com

Philadelphia proved they were the best team in the East this weekend with their come-from-behind win over NYCFC.

We’re going to the ‘ship!: LAFC 3, Austin FC 0 - Angels on Parade

A huge shutout win at home punches the ticket to the team's first-ever MLS Finals appearance.

Philadelphia Union MLS Cup final-bound after second half comeback to beat NYCFC - Brotherly Game

The Union erased a 1-0 lead with three unanswered goals to book a date with LAFC in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A painful end, but 2022 was proof of concept that Austin FC can be an MLS power | The Striker

Austin FC went from second worst in the Western Conference to second best and proved that MLS will have to reckon with Verde for years to come.

Ornstein: Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi - The Athletic

Miami is going to go into every offseason wondering if this will be the one that they are able to sign Messi.

Momentum seems to be growing for a grass pitch at Lumen Field - Sounder At Heart

I think this would be a massive deal for not only the Sounders but the rest of the league. Seattle’s turf has always been rough for teams to deal with. Now if we can only get Vancouver, Portland and New England on board too,

Brad Feldman lived his dream - The Bent Musket

After 22 seasons in the booth, Brad Feldman reflects on his career as the voice of the New England Revolution.