It didn’t take long for us to get through our first full week of the offseason. FC Dallas hasn’t made their offseason moves yet but that will likely come in the next week or so and will really kickstart this offseason.

// FC Dallas //

Play the FC Dallas GM: Cut, trade or keep - Big D Soccer

Now is your chance to play GM. Let us know who you’d keep, trade or cut. So far the results have been pretty interesting with how you all want to handle this roster. We will try to do a results post in the next week.

// MLS //

Green Party: Inside Austin FC's thriving supporter culture | MLSSoccer.com

Austin’s rise in the last two years has been impressive. That expansion team bump certainly goes a long way. Having no other professional team (yeah, I know UT is there but whatever) also helps.

Is it Bale Time? How to use Bedoya? More Maxi magic? Conference Final Q&A | MLSSoccer.com

Loads of good questions for the two conference finals. I’m curious if LAFC has found ways to correct the mistakes that cost them two games against Austin this year.

Charlotte FC "building for the future" with Christian Lattanzio at the helm | MLSSoccer.com

Can Charlotte have a better year two than they did in year one? Yeah, I believe they can.

As Apple TV deal awaits, MLS is in a race against time to build a broadcast operation - The Athletic

This is a massive article on the ins and outs of the TV deal with Apple. Man, it seems like we have a long, long way to go.

Josef Martínez not returning to Atlanta United next season: Sources - The Athletic

The final few weeks of the season seemed to indicate he was on his way out. Man, I hope to see someone like Orlando take a serious look.

MLS potentially rethinks the playoffs, again | US Soccer Players

The potential changes to the playoffs aren’t great but it does seem like some folks around the league are on board with things changing.

Big takeaways from Garth Lagerwey’s end-of-season press conference - Sounder At Heart

Lagerwey says the Sounders must get younger as he compares them to Dallas and Philadelphia.

Thoughts on the Columbus Crew’s postseason roster decisions - Massive Report

Columbus letting Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne go seemed odd to me but they’re both on my list for guys to keep watch on this offseason.