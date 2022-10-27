Our week is getting close to wrapping up here as FC Dallas held their end-of-the-year press conference yesterday. There wasn’t a ton from that outside of the potential of a couple of North Texas SC players being signed to the first team but we’ll dive into some things like that later on here.

// FC Dallas //

Building 2023: Dear Departures - Big D Soccer

So who stays and who goes? This is our first look at what we think might happen in the coming weeks for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas leadership preparing small adjustments rather than overhaul in offseason after chaotic window last year | The Striker

Sunday's defeat still stings, but FC Dallas is already making plans to get stronger in the offseason, both with new players and by giving the current squad an edge.

Three big questions following FC Dallas' 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

We had all of our questions listed out but here are three more good ones for FC Dallas to figure out this offseason as well.

// MLS //

FC Cincinnati: Brandon Vazquez will be a "hot commodity" on transfer market | MLSSoccer.com

Vazquez has been a star in the making for the last year or so and it will be tough for Cincy to hold on to him for too much longer.

Official: Charlotte FC name Christian Lattanzio head coach, extend front office contracts | MLSSoccer.com

Smart move by Charlotte here to rip the interim tag off Lattanzio’s title.

Movie about Chris Wondolowski’s life is in development - The Athletic

Gritty Film Productions hoping to bring MLS' all-time leading scorer to the big screen. This makes me wonder, which other MLS stars would be good to spotlight like this.

Transfer Rumor: Timbers in advanced talks with Brazilian attacking midfielder - Stumptown Footy

This could be a big deal for Portland, who need some life injected into their offense this offseason.

MLS Playoff analysis: 4 key players stepping up in the postseason - Backheeled

As you might expect, Austin’s key player was one that kept Dallas from finding the back of the net a couple of times last Sunday.

Have LAFC cured growing pains from signings of Bale & Co.? | ESPNFC

LAFC were expected to run away with MLS when they signed Gareth Bale and other stars this summer. Instead, the rest of the league caught up to them for a moment.

RSL declines options on Wood, Besler, others - RSL Soapbox

The moves in Utah weren’t too shocking though it is a bit surprising to see them let Sergio Cordova’s loan expire. That will be one to keep an eye on.