We’re at the midway point in our first week of the offseason. FC Dallas is planning on having their end-of-the-season media call today to likely let us know who is staying and who is going from the roster. We’ll have that information for you once it hits, but until then, here are some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Three questions facing FC Dallas heading into the offseason - Big D Soccer

Some of the roster questions will likely be answered in the next few days as the team makes its end-of-year decisions.

Three More Questions Facing FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

I do think how FCD handles the North Texas SC side of things this offseason will be very telling about how they see things there.

Five questions FC Dallas must answer during the offseason | The Striker

The Striker ponders the future of Jesus Ferreira, potential offseason additions, and what Nico Estevez wants to do in 2023.

What the 2022 MLS season meant for FC Dallas | MLSSoccer.com

The offseason priorities are something we'll get into today in this space but let's just say that it isn't far off from what is written here by Matt Doyle.

// MLS //

MLS considering significant overhaul of playoff format: Sources - The Athletic

With the league getting to 30 teams in the near future, it makes sense to see them do another overhaul of the playoffs whether we like it or not. Yes, it is a bit of a money grab but I do agree with the thinking that three or four games following a 34-game marathon season is a weird letdown in some ways.

Sources: Columbus Crew make CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy head coach target | MLSSoccer.com

I don’t mind Columbus making this effort to snag Nancy away from Montreal. But for Montreal’s fans, I do hope he is able to say there for the long haul, something they’ve never been able to have is a long-time head coach in this league.

Sounders announce 2023 roster decisions - Sounder At Heart

Seattle’s roster moves weren’t too shocking though they did let a couple of interesting players go.

LAFC’s history against Austin FC - Angels on Parade

Austin has weirdly had LAFC”s number in 2022, so it will make this conference final all the more interesting.

New England Revolution Rumor: Racing Club interested in Gustavo Bou - The Bent Musket

You have to wonder if Bou wants to be in MLS or if he wants to be home in Argentina.

Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year Award - Dirty South Soccer

Despite the team’s struggles, Atlanta United’s Argentine playmaker made quite the impression in his first year in MLS.

Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year - Brotherly Game

Jim Curtin narrowly beat out Wilfried Nancy for his second coach of the year honor.