I think the fog of the loss on Sunday night is getting behind us a bit here now we’re firmly moving into offseason mode around here. We have a ton of content planned out for the next couple of weeks to discuss FC Dallas’ next moves and do a bit of recapping as well. But first, some links for today.

Did you miss our live podcast last night? You can check it out here:

FC Dallas’ 2022 season in 17 charts and graphs - Big D Soccer

How good was FC Dallas in 2022? Well, these charts paint a very interesting picture of that subject.

FC Dallas struggles with pressure in fraught first half of playoff loss to Austin FC | The Striker

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez hopes his team will be better in the future by learning from the first half against Austin FC in which it caved.

Mr. Clutch: Which players have powered Conference Final berths? | MLSSoccer.com

There are some players left in the playoffs that have the experience to continue to guide their teams to a trophy in a couple of weeks.

Houston Dynamo, Ben Olsen discussing vacant coaching position: Sources - The Athletic

This feels very on-brand for Houston. Outside of the snarky comment though, if the Dynamo wants to get back to their roots a bit, going with a guy that can last a few years may be the way to do it.

How Austin FC used its own weaknesses as a blueprint to beat FC Dallas | The Striker

Josh Wolff got the tactics right to propel Austin FC over FC Dallas in the MLS Playoffs, which required doing things differently from 'normal.'

Austin FC: LAFC “might be a little worried” to face them in West Final | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC didn’t do well against Austin in 2022 during the regular season but the playoffs are a different animal for both sides. I do think it will be a very intriguing conference final.

High-pressing tactics, creative playmakers, and strong goalkeeping in the 2022 MLS playoffs | US Soccer Players

Clemente Lisi's look at the tactics in use during the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs puts the focus on the high press, three at the back, and goalkeeping.

Is Lorenzo Insigne worth $14 million? - Waking The Red

I think this question can be answered more after a full season.

Sean Johnson is best goalkeeper in the MLS Cup Playoffs - Hudson River Blue

The NYCFC captain made a season-high seven saves in New York City's upset win over CF Montréal, but MLS pundits can't be bothered to take note.