The season came to an end for FC Dallas as they lost to Austin FC 2-1 in a physical and intense game down in hill country.

It was a disappointing result, but we can be proud of the guys for their fight and a fantastic season. Why not bring your opinions as we open up the comments and lament together this evening?

Our After Dark show is your opportunity to talk live soccer about FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and Major League Soccer at the updated time of 8 PM CST/9 PM EST on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Here are a few topics we will hit tonight:

Playoffs Ahead of Schedule?

You can argue that Head Coach Nico Estevez has this FC Dallas team ahead of schedule with a solid playoff run in his first year as head coach.

Now, attention turns to the work to continue transforming the roster, evaluating positions, and identifying talent to help the squad get stronger.

In the loss against Austin, we saw a few weaknesses that must be addressed. Ema Twumasi didn’t help his case as a long-term solution at the right back position, but judging a player so much on one high-stakes performance is hard. The midfield didn’t boost Dallas’ chances either, unable to get their foot in the game in the first half. Jesus Ferreira, too was a bit dulled in his presence.

Still, the team found a way to believe in themselves and achieve an incredible turnaround based on last season. There is much to be excited about, including the rise of Alan Velasco, a player who will improve with another year in Frisco. Velasco and Franco Jara gave the team life in the second half.

Jesus Ferreira: What’s next?

You can argue that Jesus put a lot of miles on his tires this season. He was absolutely spectacular and vital for the club, even if he faded a bit near the end, and he largely has cemented a spot on the USMNT World Cup roster for his versatility. Still, the homegrown player is young and will continue to grow. The question is - what is best for his future? Will a European team come calling if he balls out at the World Cup? If not, is his best chance to stay stateside and continue his growth?

All of those decisions will impact the roster planning for next season. Much is at stake.

Who do you think needs a change of scenery?

While we will get into roster questions this week and beyond, this season has given Nico and the staff a chance to evaluate a lot of guys. No doubt they have a strong sense of who sticks around, who deserves another year, and who needs to be targeted in the offseason. Based on this season, who do you think sticks around? Who do you think is on the block? Who do you think Dallas needs to target in the long offseason?