In a way, it is still hard to believe that we’re already to the end of October. It feels like the season just started a month ago back all the way back in the spring but at the same time, the start of the season feels like a lifetime ago too. Very weird. But we’re at the end of the season now and the offseason is going to go just as fast.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas’ 2022 season comes to a close with a 2-1 loss to Austin FC - Big D Soccer

A flat first half gave way to the season-ending for FC Dallas. There is going to be a lot to unpack from this season.

FC Dallas' season ends after team can't overcome first-half mistakes against Austin FC in Western Conference Semifinal | The Striker

After conceding two goals in the first 30 minutes, FCD couldn't battle back and sees Nico Estevez's first season end in the Western Conference semifinal.

FC Dallas proud of 2022 strides despite playoff exit at Austin FC | MLSSoccer.com

FC Dallas proved a lot of people wrong in 2022, which makes me hopeful for an even better ride in 2023.

// MLS //

Austin FC roar into Western Conference Final: “It was incredible” | MLSSoccer.com

I know it isn’t fun to say but good luck to Austin here as they move on to the conference finals.

First takeaways from Austin FC vs. FC Dallas in MLS Playoffs | The Striker

Austin looked like they wanted it more in the first half as they found two quick goals.

Game Recap: NYCFC grind out 3-1 win over Montréal, will face Philadelphia Union in MLS Cup Playoff Eastern Conference Final - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC continues to look more like the team that is defending a title than the one we saw earlier this summer.

2022 becomes something for Inter Miami to build on | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm on Inter Miami's 2022 turnaround and run to the playoffs with what that has built for the club moving forward.

Three areas RSL should improve in 2023 - RSL Soapbox

I think the last item on this is more of a wish than anything else for most MLS sides, especially in 2023 when the calendar is going to be so packed.

The 2022 Chicago Fire Retrospective Part 1 - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago opened the 2022 season with such promise, only to see it fizzle out pretty quickly.

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz means nothing and everything for the New York Red Bulls - Once A Metro

The Austrian tycoon was nominally the owner of the Red Bulls, but the project has never really been about him.