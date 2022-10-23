FC Dallas’ 2022 season comes to a close with a 2-1 loss to Austin FC

FC Dallas picked the worst time to drop their first-ever match to in-state rivals Austin FC, losing 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Austin dominated the energy and focus of the first half with two goals within three minutes of one another from Moussa Djitté and Sebastian Driussi. Dallas pulled one back midway in the second half to make it a game with a goal from Alan Velasco.

Austin poured on the pressure in the first half hour of the match and made their first breakthrough off a set piece in the 28th minute. Diego Fagundez crossed the ball into the penalty box and Djitté was on the back post waiting to put home the game’s first goal.

Austin doubled their lead three minutes later on a goal from Driussi. Shortly after Facundo Quignon picked up a yellow card at midfield, Austin charged down the field with the MVP candidate and Driussi put them up by two goals.

FC Dallas was able to pull one back in the 65th minute thanks to a pair of second half subs. Paxton Pomykal and Marco Farfan played a give-and-go on the left wing, where Pomykal crossed the ball into the penalty box to the run of Franco Jara. The veteran put in a shot that got blocked but Velasco was there to hammer home the rebound.

Dallas had one final chance in the 87th minute as Nanu sent a curling ball to the back post where Jader Obrian met the ball with his head but a deflection hit off an Austin player to the feet of Jara. But the veteran’s attempt was snuffed out by Brad

Instant Reaction: That first 30 minutes were just enough to put the season to rest for FC Dallas. Despite weathering the storm in the opening minutes, it was a pair of flat-footed defensive efforts that allowed Austin to find the back of the net in the first half. The second half was definitely better but the ideas were still too few and far between to tie the game up and send it to extra time.

Man of the Match: You could give it to Velasco for the goal, Maarten Paes for keeping the game close at times. Either is fine.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Unfortunately, the season has come to an end. We’ll see you all in 2023.